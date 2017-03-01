PLEA’s 14th Annual International Mother Language Day Celebration a resounding success

THE Punjabi Language Education Association (PLEA) held its International Mother Language Day celebration on Sunday, February 26. The 14th annual function was held at the North Delta Recreation Centre in Delta. Close to 250 attendees joined in this celebration.

The program started with a poem about Punjabi language by a strong promoter of Punjabi, UBC student Gurinder Mann, followed by a song, “Ma Boli,” by Tamanawis Secondary student Harmeet Gill.

Balwant Sanghera, President, Punjabi Language Education Association (PLEA), welcomed the guests, recognized the Board members and gave the audience an overview of PLEA’s efforts in promoting Punjabi in B.C.’s public schools, colleges, universities and the community. The Board members included Sadhu Binning, Parvinder Dhariwal, Harman Pandher, Parabhjot Kaur, Paul Binning, Ranbir Johal, Rajinder Pandher and Dayah Kaur Johal.

As part of this year’s celebration, PLEA decided to pay tribute to a great Punjabi performer and promoter of Punjabi language, Om Puri, who passed away a few months ago. PLEA’s Sadhu Binning, a close friend of Om Puri, paid a very fitting tribute to Puri.

Former Surrey Newton MP and promoter of Punjabi Jinny Sims commended PLEA for its efforts and urged parents to encourage their children to learn Punjabi. PLEA’s Parabhjot Kaur emphasized the richness of Punjabi language and literature. Parvinder Dhariwal’s Kwantlen student Lang Kuoch explained the benefits of learning Punjabi. Kuoch, a Canadian of Cambodian heritage, spoke about his love for Punjabi and its role in connecting with his Punjabi friends.

This year, Asa Singh Johal, a respected pioneer of ther community and a very generous donor to a variety of causes, was recognized by PLEA for making a significant contribution to Punjabi language and the community. Johal, accompanied by his wife Kashmir Kaur and son Darshy, was presented with a plaque by the organizers.

Former OMNI Punjabi TV news manager and one of the voices of Hockey Night in Punjabi, Bhupinder Singh Hundal, presented an impressive picture of Hockey Night in Punjabi’s success, influence and popularity not only in the Punjabi community but also in the community at large. He noted that hockey icons like Wayne Gretzky are also fans of this program and admire his team’s contribution. Bhupinder urged parents and students to be proud of their heritage and take pride in learning Punjabi.

Surrey School Board Trustee Garry Thind commended PLEA for its efforts in promoting Punjabi in schools, colleges, universities and community. He pledged his full support to PLEA in this regard.

The main focus of this year’s celebration was to encourage the young students and give them the platform to share their poems, songs and essays with the audience. Here is a list of students who participated: Kamaljit Kaur Bajwa’s grade 5 students from Green Timbers Elementary School in Surrey: Sukhman Kaur Kambo and Sahib Singh Kambo, Ravinder Dhaliwal from Satnam Sangra’s New Westminster Secondary School; Harman Pandher’s grade 5 students from Beaver Creek Elementary School in Surrey: Ravleen Chharahhan, Ashmeen Sandhu, Navreet Virk, Parleen Sahota, Aarmen Sidhu, Surkhab Dhillon, Karn Sandhu. And Ravinder Parhar’s grade 6 Beaver Creek students: Gursagar Dosanjh, Guneet Jhaj, Sidakdeep Lalli, Giya Gill, and Jasmeet Sidhu.

Gurpreet Bains’ students from L.A. Matheson Secondary School in Surrey, Gurneet Kaur Sethi and Harnoor Singh, entertained the audience with their poems. Amandeep Chhina’s students from Surrey’s Princess Margaret School – Loveleen Walia, Ishreet Sran, Tamanpreet Behl, Prableen Rai, Ainroop Kaur – also shared their poems with the audience. They were followed by Davinder Dhillon’s Beaver Creek grade 7 class: Rohan Verma, Sukhraj Gill, Karan Bains, Arjun Rai, Seva Pandher, Sehaj Bajwa, Gurdit Auluck, Sukhman Sandhu, Sanvi Jethi and Puneet Bhullar. Tajdeep Sandhu from Tamanawis Secondary was the final student presenter of the day.

Harman Pandher, a teacher in Surrey and a School Trustee in Burnaby, was the MC.

Volunteers included Chandra Bodalia, Makhan Tutt, Preet Binning and Sukhwant Hundal.

Information courtesy of BALWANT SANGHERA, President, Punjabi Language Education Association (PLEA)