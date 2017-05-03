By Auto Reviewman

For 2017, Ford offers three versions of its well-received Fusion sedan: a gas engined model, a conventional Hybrid and the subject of our test- a plug-in hybrid version called the Fusion Energi. In terms of the design, the Fusion has an upmarket, sleek, lithe look about it. LED headlights and smart subtle accent details make the Fusion look fresh, yet contemporary. The sleek look continue on the inside, with a smart, expensive looking cabin. Modern tech such as: Fords Sync 3-infotainment system, Apple Car Play and Android Auto are all present. Overall, the Fusion displays a roomy, comfortable cabin, with a nice quality, fit and finish to the plastics, leathers and textiles.

The Fusion Energi is powered by a 2.0L Atkinson cycle four- cylinder engine paired to an 88kW electric motor and an eCVT. The main advantage over the gas and hybrid Fusion is the Energi’s extended electric only range (Approx. 35 km) capability. Its lithium-ion battery can be charged overnight via an electric cable in approximately 7 hours using a standard 120-volt wall outlet. An optional 240-volt plug can reduce charging time to nearly 2.5 hours. Our Fusion Energi came with the platinum package and options such as lane keeping system and blind spot detection, moon roof, active Park assist, heated and cooled seats, adaptive cruise control driver assist package, Navigation, gorgeous Ruby red metallic paint and leather seating.

On the road, the Energi is rated at an official 5.5 / 5.7 / 5.6 L/100 km (city / highway / combined) in gas only mode and 2.4 Le/100 km. However, the plug in Energi can go up to a estimated 35 km driving range on just electric power on a full electric charge. Of course, range depends of driving style and topography (Hills sap electric power) Nevertheless if you live within commuting distance of work you could recharge at work and return back home on electric charge for a no gas use commute! Downsides? Well, the Energi model offers a roomy cabin, however the trunk is small at just 8.2 cubic feet. Nevertheless a fuel efficient and very capable family sedan.

2017 Ford Fusion Energi Platinum: Base priced from $45,088. Price with options – $47,488 including AC Excise tax, Destination and delivery.