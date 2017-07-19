By Autoreviewman

The 2017 Cadillac XT5, is a fitting replacement for the venerable Cadillac SRX Crossover. With a luxury midsize CUV market growing by leap and bound, it is becoming an increasingly important sector for the luxury auto brands. According to Cadillac, the XT5 is the first in a series of new crossovers heading for production in the future. The mid-size XT5 is all new and with the resurgence of Cadillac in the last decade or so showcases how much the brand has grown and changed in its approach and offerings. The standard powertrain for the 2017 model year is a new 3.6-liter V-6, making 310 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. The V-6, is mated to an 8-speed Aisin automatic gearbox.

The interior continues Cadillac’s edgy theme with a neat, sleek look to the dash and interior trim panels. We tested the All-Wheel Drive upmarket top of the line Platinum edition that replaces the eighteen-inch standard wheels with the 20-inch 12 spoke rims and features host of upgrades such as continuously adaptive shocks, and softer suspension bushings for a better ride. Along with the usual standard power features, the XT5 offers the revised Cadillac CUE interface, with the system upgraded with a faster processor. Tech features include, Wireless phone charging, 4G LTE hotspot compatibility, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that finish off the connectivity package. LED headlamps and a gesture-controlled power tailgate are also featured on the top Platinum model, along with a head-up display, a surround-view camera, ambient LED lighting, and a unique exhaust outlet. The interior is simply world-class with a heady mixture of deep wood trim, leather, bright metal trim and luxurious suede touches. It is a roomy, opulently finished cabin with comfortable front and rear seats. There is a pleasing mix of shapes and themes around the completely redesigned cabin. With its lighter weight and stronger body structure and the myriad of engine, transmission and chassis changes, the 2017 Cadillac XT5 certainly feels quicker, more agile and with faster reflexes than the previous SRX. It is a great highway and urban cruiser. Fuel economy (litres/100 km) is rated at: 12.9 (city) / 8.9 (hwy) / 11.1 (combined). The Cadillac brand edges high and higher and the XT5 Is a great example of the continuing climb. Highly recommended as a premium domestic crossover.

2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum Base price: $68,695; Price as tested – $72,350 with options, and destination charge.