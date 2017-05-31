By Autoreviewman

The 2017 Honda Pilot mid –size CUV, now enters its third generation with a sleeker more aerodynamic look to it. The new shape is trimmer, aerodynamic, and more efficient, as Honda claims a 10 per cent reduction in wind resistance. The body redesign of the 2017 Honda Pilot is way less boxy body than its predecessor with its sweeping new curves and horizontal L-shaped front running and rear LED lights. Overall there is improved refinement in all areas, including: Standard equipment, safety, engine and transmission upgrades. Also of note is the amazing plethora of technology available in the new updated model. Other improvement are numerous, especially on the inside, with a far roomier cabin with more cargo space in back and seating for up to eight.

Pricing for the 2017 Pilot starts at $40,090 for the front-wheel-drive Pilot LX-2WD; the mid- range EX models start at a base price of $42,090. At the top of the lineup, is the fully loaded All-wheel-drive Pilot Touring with a base price of $51,790. The Touring has all the equipment of the EX-L RES version and adds: Blind Spot Information system (replaces Honda Lanewatch blind spot display), Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system and auto high beam. The Pilot is known for its versatility, and that’s in full force in this new version. Three rows of seats have space for up to eight passengers. The base power plant remains a V6 unit as Honda does not offer V8 in any of it model lineup. In the case of the Pilot, there is a more efficient Honda direct injection 16-valve SOHC, 3.5-litre V6 unit, now with 280 hp and 262 lb/ft of torque mated to either a six-speed automatic or a new a nine-speed push button automatic transmission; however, that only comes on the top level Touring model as tested. Also new to Honda and making its debut on the Pilot is an optional, torque vectoring all-wheel-drive system for superior all weather traction. Fuel consumption (Estimated) for the front-drive six-speed is 12.4/8.8/10.8L/100 km city/highway/combined. On the six-speed AWD it is 13.0/9.3/11.3L/100 km and 12.4/9.3/11.0L/100 km on the nine-speed AWD. To sum up, the 2017 Honda Pilot is still an excellent up-to date stylish, technologically superior and formidable family CUV. Highly recommended.

2017 Honda Pilot CUV: MRSP Priced from- $40,090 – $51,490