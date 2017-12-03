IN PHOTOS:  TRUDEAU GIVES GORDON HOGG A SUPER BOOST

PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau was back in South Surrey-White Rock riding on Saturday (December 2) to give federal Liberal candidate Gordon (Gordie) Hogg a super boost with his rock star status as was so evident with the excitement he generated among the mammoth crowd that turned out to greet him at a meet and greet organized at Semiahmoo Secondary School. The by-election takes place on December 11. Hogg served as Councillor in White Rock for 10 years and then as the Mayor for 10 years. He became MLA for Surrey-White Rock in a by-election in 1977 and was re-elected in 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013. He held several portfolios as Minister, Minister of State and Parliamentary Secretary. The riding fell vacant after Conservative MP Dianne Watts resigned to run for the B.C. Liberal leadership. Hogg’s main opponent is Conservative candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay, former National Revenue Minister.

Photos by JAY SHARMA of Mahi Photo Studio