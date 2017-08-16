Home Breaking News IN PHOTOS: “Save Our Kids Rally” by Sikh Motorcycle Club in Surrey IN PHOTOS: “Save Our Kids Rally” by Sikh Motorcycle Club in Surrey By posted by: Rattan Mall - August 16, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet The Sikh Motorcycle Club held a rally on Wednesday (August 16) to express the voice of the community to ‘save our kids from drugs and gun violence’ that Surrey City Council has failed to, they say. Ministers Harry Bains and Jinny Sims and MLA Jagrup Brar turned up to show their support.All photos by JAY SHARMA of Mahi Photo Studio RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Breaking News British Columbia appoints five provincial court judges South Asia 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Supreme Court appoints panel to scrutinize 241 cases Breaking News A guide to the August 21 total solar eclipse; UBC astronomers host viewing event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here