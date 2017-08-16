The Sikh Motorcycle Club held a rally on Wednesday (August 16) to express the voice of the community to ‘save our kids from drugs and gun violence’ that Surrey City Council has failed to, they say. Ministers Harry Bains and Jinny Sims and MLA Jagrup Brar turned up to show their support.
All photos by JAY SHARMA of Mahi Photo Studio

