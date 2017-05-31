THE funeral service for VOICE photographer CHANDRA BODALIA who passed away at the age of 68 after a long, brave fight against throat cancer takes place today at Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please use one of the following links to donate to the charities that were close to his heart. A donation box will be made available at the funeral.

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation:

https://secure.bcchf.ca/SuperheroPages/main.cfm…



http://donate.bccancerfoundation.com/site/TR/Events/Fuse… BC Cancer Foundation:

He is survived by his loving wife Nirmilla Bodalia; parents Nagindas Bodalia and Chanchalben Bodalia; daughter Mona Bodalia-Dale and son-in-law Richard Dale; son Vimal Bodalia; grandchildren Thomas Arjai Dale and Isaiah Nathaniel Dale; as well as siblings Vinod Bodalia, Bhartiben Gandhi and Jayesh Bodalia.