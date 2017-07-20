PREMIER John Horgan on Thursday announced four high-profile appointments that he said aimed at delivering the government’s commitments to offer relief for families on hydro rates, auto insurance costs and housing affordability.

“For 16 years under the Liberal government, ordinary people struggled to get ahead — nowhere have they seen that more than in out-of-control housing and Hydro costs. We’re tackling affordability and getting government working for people again, starting with Crown corporations and government organizations,” said Horgan.

Horgan announced the following appointments:

* Kenneth G. Peterson was appointed chair of BC Hydro. Peterson’s 40-year career spans a wide range of assignments in the electricity industry. The last 10 years of his professional career were spent as CEO of Powerex, the marketing and trading subsidiary of BC Hydro. He also served as a trustee of the North American Reliability Corporation since 2006, where he applied his industry experience to the physical and cyber-security reliability challenges facing utilities.

* Cassie J. Doyle was appointed chair of the BC Housing Management Commission. Doyle recently served as the CEO of the Canadian International Resources and Development Institute, and has previously served with both the federal and B.C. provincial government as a deputy minister. She also represented Canadian interests as the Consul General in San Francisco and the Silicon Valley in the areas of innovation of entrepreneurship. She has extensive governance experience and a long track record of serving on boards of directors, and a reputation of partnering effectively with universities, industry, First Nations, and other stakeholders.

* Joy MacPhail was appointed chair of ICBC. MacPhail previously served several ministerial roles, including Minister of Health, Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier. She is the co-owner of OUTtv, the world’s longest airing LGBTQ+ television network, and she served as a director of Delta Hotels Ltd. and Silverbirch Hotels and Resorts Ltd. and a director and vice-chair of the B.C. Cancer Foundation, in addition to a number of other senior public and private sector roles.

* Cathy McLay was appointed a director of ICBC. McLay brings a wealth of financial expertise, with an extensive background in financial leadership. She is the chief financial officer and executive vice-president, finance and corporate services at Translink. McLay serves on several boards of directors, including Coast Mountain Bus Company, Providence Health Care, and the BC Rapid Transit Company Ltd., and previously served as general manager for Canadian Forest Products Ltd.

“These new executives are ready to get to work for British Columbians. They were all chosen for their strong track records of delivering effective leadership that benefits the public,” said Horgan.

“Each of them will face significant challenges because of the choices made by the previous government. All will play a key role in making life more affordable for British Columbians. They will work hard to ensure the organizations they are responsible for are well managed, properly governed and well-aligned with the government’s mandate, and I know they are ready to get to work building a better B.C. for everyone.”