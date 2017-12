A male was shot dead in a targeted hit at a townhouse complex at 204th Street and 82nd Avenue in Langley last night. First responders found a victim in the backyard and rushed him to Royal Columbian Hospital.

Witnesses say that at least half a dozen shots were fired at about 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A silver Infiniti was seen being towed from the scene.

Further details are awaited. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is handling the case.