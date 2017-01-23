Monday, January 23rd, 2017 | Posted by

Person shot dead in targeted incident in Surrey on Monday night

THE Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in after a person was shot dead in an apparently targeted incident in Surrey.

On Monday (January 23), just before 9:15 p.m., Surrey RCMP received several reports of gunshots from the 12900-block of 96th Avenue. Police found an adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle that had crashed into the Golden Arches sign at the McDonald’s restaurant. Despite the efforts of first responders the individual succumbed to their injuries.

IHIT is working with the Surrey RCMP on the case.

A witness told the media that he heard three shots and saw a dead male.

Anyone who happened to be driving in the area of the 12900-block of 96th Avenue at the time and may have seen something can call the IHIT Information Line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).

Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=66907

Posted by on Jan 23 2017. Filed under Breaking News, British Columbia, Canadian News, Crime Stories, Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Share It

Archives

Call us to list your business for FREE

indocanadianbusinesspages.com

Read E Papers Online

indocanadian voice indocanadian voice
indocanadian voice realty indocanadian awaaz

Find Us On Social Media

Find Us On Social Media

Recently Added