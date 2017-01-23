Person shot dead in targeted incident in Surrey on Monday night

THE Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in after a person was shot dead in an apparently targeted incident in Surrey.

On Monday (January 23), just before 9:15 p.m., Surrey RCMP received several reports of gunshots from the 12900-block of 96th Avenue. Police found an adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle that had crashed into the Golden Arches sign at the McDonald’s restaurant. Despite the efforts of first responders the individual succumbed to their injuries.

IHIT is working with the Surrey RCMP on the case.

A witness told the media that he heard three shots and saw a dead male.

Anyone who happened to be driving in the area of the 12900-block of 96th Avenue at the time and may have seen something can call the IHIT Information Line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).