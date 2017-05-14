SHORTLY before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Richmond RCMP officers responded to the area of No.2 Road and Granville Road for reports of gunfire being heard. A crashed vehicle was discovered nearby with a lone deceased occupant. This incident is being deemed a homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, should contact the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)