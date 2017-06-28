By Autoreviewman

A big seller for the Japanese brand, the RAV4 is substantial looking with smart visual styling cues linking it to the new Toyota Prius range. Well equipped, high quality and superbly built the RAV4 is one of the best CUVs in this sector. Engine Power is via a 2.5 Litre, 4-Cylinder unit, although there is also a hybrid RAV4 Also available. Transmission on the four cylinder is a -Speed, Automatic, Super Electronically Controlled Transmission (Super ECT), with Active Torque Control System.

Interior wise, the 2017 RAV4 uses better-quality materials, including more soft-touch surf

aces. It adds trim around certain dashboard and console elements, a digital display in the revised instrument cluster, an available 7.0-inch touchscreen display, and a 12-volt outlet for the rear plus another USB port. Our

tester was an upscale 2017 Galactic Aqua Mica Limited model that came with the optional Platinum Package ($1,460) comprising of: 5-Door Smart Entry , Hands-Free Power Back Door , Full Body Colour , Platinum Badge on Rear Door , Unique Interior Trim, Platinum Badged Carpet Mats , Platinum Badged Scuff Plates, Ambient Footwell Lighting , , Toyota Roadside Assistance Included, Base MSRP $38,155.00. The subtotal came to $39,615.00 Freight & PDI $1,760.00 (Pre-delivery service & destination charges) Total MSRP $41,503.47 as usual, safety is very high on the RAV4, in fact with any Toyota. Standard on all new RAV4s is Toyota’s Safety Sense P package. Safety Sense P includes lane-departure warning with steering assist, radar cruise control, pre-collision warning with emergency autonomous braking, radar cruise control, and automatic high beams. Toyota’s very good decision to make this high end safety equipment standard on all RAV4s is an excellent move and will win it many family buyers I predict.

On the road, the RAV4 has the smooth ride and inoffensive driving manners that it is so loved for. There is not a whole lot to complain about the RAV4. The Limited version is the one to get if you can stretch to it as it is fully loaded and with every power convenience you could want. However the lower priced base and mid-range models RAV4s with options such as our LE+ are also worth taking a look at. Still if its fuel efficiency you crave and the famed Toyota value, you should take a test drive. Highly recommended as an excellent family CUV.

2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited. MSRP $38,155. Price as tested with to options, Freight & PDI $1,760.00. Total MSRP $41,503.