Penticton shooting suspects caught on video

17-17797 – Parking Lot

PENTICTON RCMP investigators are releasing CCTV footage depicting the shooting incident which occurred at a social housing complex on Monday November 6 in Penticton.

The police investigation into the Monday, November 6 shooting incident which occurred at approximately 5 p.m. that day at the Fairhaven House, located at 2670 Skaha Lake Road, is ongoing. Investigators have now released video footage taken from the complex’s CCTV cameras which show the suspects and multiple shots being fired.

The Penticton RCMP are urging anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators, to contact their General Investigation Section at 250-492-4300, or for those wishing to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

(Video depicts two individuals walking into the parking lot up to a complex unit door; one male described as wearing a light colored ski jacket, dark pants and shoes wearing a black ball cap and one female described as wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, light colored pants and shoes carrying a rectangle backpack. Several gunshots are seen being fired).