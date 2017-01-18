Peel Regional Police say 15-year-old Alyssa Langille was not abducted (updated)

PEEL Regional Police on Wednesday announced that evidence has indicated that Alyssa Langille, 15, was not the victim of abduction.

On January 15, at 1:25 p.m., police received information that a female was seen being forced into a vehicle on Santa Barbara Boulevard and Comiskey Crescent in the City Of Mississauga. The vehicle was described as an older model silver Honda Odyssey. It was last seen travelling southbound on Santa Barbara Boulevard towards Derry Road.

Later in the evening, a 15-year-old female was reported missing from the Mississauga area. At that time information received identified the female who was forced into the van as Langille. Due to the exigent circumstances surrounding the incident, an Amber Alert was initiated.

With assistance from the female’s family and the Toronto Police Service, the girl was located on Monday (January 16) in the east end of Toronto in good health.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Earlier, Peel Regional Police tweeted: “Female has been located by Toronto Police in good health. investigation is ongoing by Peel Police.” Investigators were still looking for a vehicle described as silver old model Honda Odyssey with tinted rear windows.

Among Twitter responses:

“Question is: WHY does this #Child keep running away? she needs help. Interested 2 hear 2 males and van #abduction details.”

“Last time she showed up on an escort website. But details thereafter were never released.”

The Toronto Star reports that the girl’s father told the media that last week he decided to take her phone away to get her off social media. But he said, she is still “hooked up with the wrong people,” some of who are “older” and live around the Mississauga area.

The suspects who reportedly abducted her were described as:

* Suspect #1 – South Asian male, about 24 years old, tall with a thin build, orange coloured turban, grey sweater with cut off sleeves, green shirt underneath

* Suspect #2 – South Asian male with black hair

On Monday (January 16) an Amber Alert was issued for Langille.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.