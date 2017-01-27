Peel Regional Police investigators charge female for public mischief in false abduction report

PEEL Regional Police investigators from the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau concluded their investigation into a reported abduction that initiated an Amber Alert and arrested Uzma Khan, a 32-year-old female from Mississauga. She has been charged with public mischief.

On January 15, at 1:25 p.m., Peel Regional Police received information from a witness who told police she saw a female being forced into a vehicle on Santa Barbara Boulevard and Comiskey Crescent in the City of Mississauga.

Later in the evening, a 15-year-old female was reported missing from the Mississauga area. At that time, the witness who reported the abduction to police, provided investigators with information that led them to believe the missing female was possibly the abducted female which resulted in an Amber Alert. The missing 15-year-old female was later located in good health and the investigation determined that she was not the victim of the abduction.

Police continued the investigation into the reported abduction which involved numerous police personnel, resources, and partnering agencies.

On Thursday, January 26, after an intensive investigation, evidence revealed that the reported abduction never occurred. Khan was arrested and charged with public mischief. She was released on a promise to appear with a court date of Tuesday, February 28 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Police would like to remind the public that making a false police report affects the entire community. False reporting results in misuse of police resources and can ultimately prevent others in need from receiving appropriate policing response and services in a timely fashion.

Public mischief is a dual procedure offence and if convicted can be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.