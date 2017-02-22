Peel Police Services Board moves forward with openness and transparency

BRAMPTON: The Peel Police Services Board on Wednesday moved forward with a couple of new and improved ways to keep residents informed on all matters related to the governance of the Peel Regional Police.

The first initiative is a new, redesigned version of its website. The new site builds on the Board’s overall goal of modernization and greater transparency.

Key features of the new site includes enhanced search and navigation from multiple devices, and introduces a number of firsts regarding increased openness and transparency from the Police Services Board, including the posting of all public agendas and reports. The site will also soon list the membership, mandate and agenda of the select Board committees that will begin to be held in public.

“The launch of a new website is rarely considered big news – but in the case of the Peel Police Services Board, it’s all about being more open and transparent with the public,” said Executive Director Robert Serpe. “The Board wants the public to be engaged and this is an important way of reaching out to the community in a manner that encourages participation, while providing more information than Peel residents have ever received by its Police Services Board.”

Another major initiative to help the public stay connected is a new partnership between the Police Services Board and Rogers Cable Television, which will see the public portion of Board Meetings broadcast live on Rogers Cable 10. The broadcast will be available through the new website, where it will also be streamed live online. The archived Board meeting videos will also be able to be viewed right on the new Police Board website.

The new website, http://peelpoliceboard.ca, is already live and the broadcast and online streaming of Board meetings with Rogers will begin immediately.