Fatal pedestrian motor vehicle collision in Surrey

SURREY RCMP are currently on scene at a fatal pedestrian motor vehicle collision in the Newton area.

On Friday (October 27), at approximately 7 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck in the 7700-block of 120th Street. Upon arrival, officers located an elderly female victim who had been struck by a vehicle at this location. BC Ambulance Services and Surrey Fire Services attended to her, however she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at scene.

The initial investigation has revealed that the vehicle was travelling northbound on 120th Street when it struck the pedestrian who was crossing from the west side to the east side of 120th Street. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and, along with passersby, rendered medical assistance until emergency first responders arrived on scene.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT), with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), is investigating this collision. Investigators will be looking into whether poor visibility and distraction were among the possible contributing factors.

Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined time as officers continue their investigation. The northbound lanes of 120th Street between 76th Avenue and 80th Avenue are closed and there is only one lane southbound between the same points. The public are requested to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.