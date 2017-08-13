A pedestrian has died and another remains in serious condition after being hit by a charter bus just after 10 a.m. on Sunday at Burrard Street and Canada Place in Vancouver.

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the incident. From the information gathered so far, the bus was travelling at low speeds when it collided with a parked vehicle. Several pedestrians around the parked vehicle were also hit by the bus.

The injured persons are all tourists. The man who died was 49 years old, an elderly man remains in hospital with serious injuries, and a 15-year-old girl sustained minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call them at (604) 506-2024.

Staff from the VPD Victim Services Unit will be available to any witnesses if needed.