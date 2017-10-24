Paulette Freill is the new Abbotsford Police Deputy Chief Constable

THE Abbotsford Police Department announced on Tuesday that former RCMP chief superintendent Paulette Freill will be a new Deputy Chief Constable.

Freill brings over 32 years of law enforcement experience to her new role as the Deputy Chief of the APD in charge of the Administration Division. Freill’s most recent posting was as the Officer in Charge of RCMP “E” Division’s Operations Strategy Branch. The majority of her service has been in operational policing roles in British Columbia and Manitoba.

Freill has taught Statement Analysis to law enforcement agencies all over the world and is globally recognized as an expert in this field. She has an Advanced Program in Management, Leadership and Strategy Diploma from the University of Manitoba’s Asper School of Business Executive Program.

Freill has an extensive background in operational, investigative and administrative matters. Her abilities in the areas of Project Management, Conflict Management, Human Resources Management and Financial Resource Management make her an ideal fit as the leader of the APD’s Administration Division.

Freill is originally from Newfoundland but has been a long-time resident of the Fraser Valley. She and her husband are the parents of two adult children.