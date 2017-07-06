THE Pattullo Bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday (July 14) to 5 a.m. on Monday (July 17) in order for crews to repair the deck on the south side of the bridge. Emergency vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridge during this time.

Potholes that occurred last winter have been temporarily patched and the upcoming closure is required to better repair the underlying concrete deck.

The 80-year-old Pattullo Bridge, which has outlived its design life by 30 years, requires regular maintenance and repair work to keep the bridge operational until its replacement is complete.

The bridge is regularly inspected to monitor the condition of the aging deck to ensure it is functional for drivers using it today.

While the repairs take place between July 14 and July 17, drivers can use the Alex Fraser Bridge or Port Mann Bridge.