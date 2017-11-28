Two New TRD Sport Packages Highlight the 2018 Toyota Tundra Line-Up

TORONTO, ONTARIO– Get where you’re going – every time – in style and comfort with the Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck. Rugged and powerful, yet also surprisingly refined, the Tundra line-up welcomes two new trucks for 2018 – the Tundra TRD Sport models in Double Cab and CrewMax cab configurations. In addition, 2018 Tundra pickups receive updated design cues, additional safety technologies including Toyota Safety Sense P, upgraded convenience technologies, and more.

The 2018 Tundra expresses power and capability through a bold, chiseled exterior design. For 2018, all models feature a new grille and headlight design, plus LED daytime running lights. These join popular Tundra features such as the easy lower and lift, locking tailgate that’s also easy to remove, and large door handles that are easy to use even while wearing thick work gloves. As with previous years, the 2018 Tundra is available in a variety of body combinations – including Double Cabs with 6.5-foot or 8.1-foot beds and CrewMax cabs with a 5.5-foot bed – making it easy for Canadians to pick the pickup truck that’s right for them.

New for 2018, the TRD Sport Package (starting MSRP: $51,190) adds TRD Sport-tuned Bilstein shocks, a sport-tuned suspension with TRD front and rear sway bars, 20” alloy wheels, power sliding rear window, navigation system, garage door opener, clearance and back-up sensors, hood scoop, anti-theft system, LED headlamps and fog lamps, TRD detailing, and more.

The 2018 Toyota Tundra 4×4 CrewMax Limited 5.7L (starting MSRP: $57,590) features a 7” Display Audio system with AVN premium navigation, dual zone automatic climate control, eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way power adjustable front passenger’s seat, leather seat surfaces, heated front seats, a compass, power windows with driver and front passenger auto up/down, power vertical sliding rear cab window with defroster, wood-grain and soft-touch dash trim, soft-touch door trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, garage door opener, clearance and back-up sensors, the Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert safety systems, anti-theft system with glass break sensor, keyless entry, 20” alloy wheels, a power moon roof, billet style front grille, Tow Package, 5.5-foot cargo bed with spray-in bedliner, bed rail system and tie-down cleats, automatic headlamp system, manual headlamp levelling system, and more.

The 2018 Tundra 4×4 CrewMax Platinum 5.7L (starting MSRP: $60,390) features a JBL audio system with 7” Display Audio, AVN premium navigation, dual zone automatic climate control, 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory system, 4-way power adjustable front passenger’s seat, premium leather seat surfaces, heated and ventilated front seats, a compass, power windows with driver and front passenger auto up/down, power vertical sliding rear cab window with defroster, leather dash trim, soft-touch door trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, garage door opener, clearance and back-up sensors, the Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert safety systems, anti-theft system with glass break sensor, keyless entry, 20” premium alloy wheels, power adjustable and folding memory mirrors with integrated signal and puddle lamps, a power moon roof, billet style front grille, Tow Package, 5.5-foot cargo bed with spray-in bedliner, bed rail system and tie-down cleats, automatic headlamp system, manual headlamp levelling system, and more.

This model may also be ordered as The 1794 Edition (starting MSRP: $60,890) featuring a wood-grain and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, premium leather seating with suede accents, chrome grille surround and other detailing, unique 1794 Edition badging, and more. The 2018 Toyota Tundra is now on sale at Toyota Dealers across Canada. For complete and up to date details and specifications, visit www.toyota.ca/tundra.