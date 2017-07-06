SURREY RCMP clarified to The VOICE on Thursday that the shooting on Tuesday (July 4) at about 8:30 p.m. in the 14800-block of 108th Avenue did not take place in a sushi restaurant as there have been some confusing reports in the media.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann said: “The restaurant is not involved at all. The victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot and he was shot sitting in the car.”

A bullet hit the restaurant and another bullet hit a car parked nearby.

Police found a male suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. He was immediately transported to a regional trauma hospital in serious condition.

The victim is a 29-year-old male from Coquitlam and he’s known to police. He is now in stable condition but has significant injuries. However, he is expected to survive.

Schumann noted that eyewitness reports weren’t all the same and the RCMP landed up arresting a man who was not involved in the shooting at all. He was subsequently released.

Schumann said: “We are still appealing for witnesses. We have lots of witnesses that were there. The mall was busy.”

He said it is not yet confirmed that the shooter escaped on a motorcycle. “We have conflicting eyewitness reports,” he pointed out.

On Wednesday, Surrey RCMP said in a press release: “At this point, police are able to say that this appears to be a targeted incident and the victim is known to police for his involvement is criminal behaviour. It is too early to say whether this incident is linked to drugs, gangs or any other incident that has recently occurred in the city or region.”

The Lower Mainland District Forensic Investigation Section was on scene to collect all the evidence as was the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Section.

“If you saw the shooting or the suspects, or if you know who the identity of any of suspects, police would like to speak to you,” said Staff-Sgt. Dale Carr, Watch Commander, Surrey RCMP, on Wednesday. “What you saw, no matter how insignificant you think the detail is, may help police move the investigation forward.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.