​Taxpayers put in $4 every $1 a politician contributes

THE Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) said on Wednesday it has calculated the pensions of all MLAs who did not win or seek re-election last night. The total payout (to age 80) is estimated at $13.3 million.

Sixteen MLAs retired or opted not to seek re-election and 11 sitting MLAs were defeated in yesterday’s election.

MLAs are eligible for pensions after six years of service. Pensions increase by the rate of inflation every year, and can be collected at age 65. Taxpayers put in roughly $4 for every $1 a politician pays into their pension account.

“It’s time to end these rich pension schemes,” said Scott Hennig, CTF Vice President, Communications. “Most Canadians are lucky if their employer matches a dollar-for-dollar RRSP. There’s no justification for taxpayers to put in $4 for every $1 an MLA chips in.”

These numbers assume eligible MLAs bought back missing time from 1996 to 2007, when there was a far more modest pension system in place. The list of MLAs who bought back has been kept secret, but the CTF has yet to hear from any of the retirees that they didn’t buy back that missing time.

On top of those pensions, outgoing MLAs can apply for up to $9,000 in retraining funds and are eligible for up to 15 months of severance pay (as much as $127,323 each).

Pension totals for MLAs who were defeated last night:

Richard T. Lee (Liberal MLA, Burnaby North, 16 years) – Initial annual pension payout: $67,520. Lifetime total to age 80: $1,167,657.

Pension totals for MLAs who retired before the election:

Sue Hammell (NDP MLA, Surrey-Green Timbers, 22 years) – Initial annual pension payout: $87,420. Lifetime total to age 80: $750,323. Lifetime payout is slightly lower as she will be 72 at retirement.

