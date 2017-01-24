Ottawa Police appeals to public to help in unsolved gang-related murder investigations

THE Ottawa Police Service Major Crime Section is investigating several unsolved gang-related murders and a task force made up of officers from Major Crime, Guns and Gangs and Street Crime is asking for the public’s help in solving the following cases.

“We know there are connections between these cases and we know there are people in our community who have information our investigators need,” said Staff-Sgt. Bruce Pirt. “We are asking them to contact us and help us solve these homicides.”

Leslie Mwakio Homicide

Occurred December 6, 2016, at about 10:40 p.m. at Bayswater Avenue and Laurel Street. Officers found shooting victim Leslie Mwakio in the driver’s seat of a silver Jeep Patriot. Witnesses observed a dark coloured vehicle leaving the area following the shooting.

Abdi Jama Homicide

Occurred September 25, 2016, at an after-hours nightclub on Shillington Avenue. Multiple rounds were fired during an altercation between two suspected gangs. Abdi Jama died as a result of gunshot injuries. Witnesses left prior to police arrival.

Eric Vongviset Homicide

Occurred on November 13, 2011, on Charleston Street, Ottawa West. Eric Vongviset was shot multiple times as he left his home in what is believed to be a targeted shooting.

Mohamed “Casper” Ali Homicide

Occurred on May 7, 2009, at Bar 56. Multiple gunshots were fired inside the busy nightclub. Two victims were shot. Mohamed “Casper” Ali succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Police believe that following an altercation between possibly two feuding gangs, shots were fired into the crowded bar. Suspects fled toward York Street and boarded a taxi. They are believed to have attended bars on York Street prior to murdering Ali.

Wanted for Murder

There is a Canada-wide warrant for the murder of Omar Rashid-Ghader. Wanted is Mustafa “Heff” Ahmed who shot and killed Rashid-Ghader inside a downtown nightclub on August 14, 2016. Ahmed is believed to have fled to Toronto and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call Ottawa Police Major Crime Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.