SURREY RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who stole, or may be in possession of, stolen flower vases from a local cemetery in the Newton area.

On April 26, a mother visiting her son’s grave noticed the bronze vase used for holding flowers had been stolen. The theft occurred sometime over the previous few days at the Arbor Memorial – Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery, located at 14644 72nd Avenue, in Surrey. Valley View staff were contacted by police and it was noted many other gravesite vases had also been stolen.

Surrey RCMP General Duty, with assistance from the Surrey RCMP’s Newton Crime Reduction Unit, is leading this investigation. The RCMP, along with management at Arbor Memorial, is appealing to the public to keep an eye out for the metallic bronze coloured vases. Police suspect that the vases were likely stolen by metal thieves who in turn would sell the vases as scrap metal for cash (see photo).

“Approximately 175 vases were taken and are distinctive looking,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann on Friday. “It’s hard to imagine someone stooping this low for personal gain. If you see any of these bronze vases or know someone that has a large quantity of them, police would like to hear from you as soon as possible.”

“We are extremely upset about this incident and are working closely with the Surrey RCMP to assist them in any way we can,” says Justin Schultz, Funeral Home Manager, Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery. “We hope that the person responsible for the reprehensible act does the right thing and returns these cherished family items. Valley View has implemented several measures to increase safety for family and friends visiting our grounds.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.