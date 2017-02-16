OPINION: Christy Clark’s last chance to ban big money

BY JOHN HORGAN

B.C. New Democrat Leader

BIG money has a corrosive influence on politics. It takes power out of the hands of ordinary people and concentrates it in the hands of the wealthy and the well-connected.

That’s why, as promised, I have once again introduced legislation to ban big money in B.C. elections. This is the sixth time that New Democrats have proposed a law to get big money out of B.C. politics.

This time, our law also includes new rules which would make it illegal for any premier or minister to take money from outside sources.

It was wrong for Christy Clark to pocket more than $300,000 from big donors to her party. The premier should be working for all British Columbians, not just those rich enough to pay $10,000 for dinner.

Christy Clark has a chance to do the right thing and pass my legislation before the election. But she will probably choose to lie about it instead.

Don’t believe her when she says that banning big money would result in taxpayers paying more to fund political parties. It’s simply not true.

In fact, it’s the current system, flooded with big money, which takes money from taxpayers – in the form of tax deductions for donations.

All of the B.C. Liberals’ big money donors can take tax breaks for lining Christy Clark’s pockets. Christy Clark doesn’t tell people that. Unless she is asking them for donations, of course.

Christy Clark will say anything to keep big money flowing to her and her party. The current system works for her, but it doesn’t work for ordinary people and families.

Look at the fact that the B.C. Liberals took in more than $8 million in donations from the real estate industry since Christy Clark became premier.

Does anyone honestly believe that $8 million didn’t make a difference in Christy Clark’s policy? She did nothing for two years while housing prices skyrocketed out of reach for ordinary people and ordinary families. And her real estate donors got very rich because of it.

Christy Clark’s decision to drag her feet on real estate means that for many, buying a home is out of reach. And it’s no easier to find an affordable place to rent.

Struggling families paid the price for the benefits given to Christy Clark’s friends in real estate. That’s wrong.

It is not just real estate tycoons who benefited from Christy Clark’s choices.

At a time when ordinary families are paying more for hydro, for ICBC car insurance and for medical services premiums, Christy Clark gave a billion dollars in tax breaks to the richest 2 per cent of British Columbians. The kind of people who can pay $10,000 to have dinner with her.

We all know millionaires didn’t need another break. Individuals and families did. It is clear who Christy Clark works for. And it isn’t you.

Christy Clark has turned B.C. into a playground for the rich. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

We can ban big money and put government back into the hands of ordinary people.

British Columbians deserve a premier who works for them, not just the wealthy and the well-connected.