VETS Canada to kick off second annual Operation Holiday Helping Hands in support of Canadians / veterans in need

VETERANS Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada) will be rolling out their second annual Operation Holiday Helping Hands from December 3 to 9 – a coast to coast outreach initiative to support and aid less fortunate

Canadians, and to ensure those who served the country are not forgotten during the holidays. VETS Canada volunteers will be helping out at local shelters / drop-in centers and volunteering for the general good of the community across the country, and will also be coordinating a gift card drive for veterans in need.

“As the holidays draw near, it is easy to forget the fact that thousands of individuals across Canada are struggling to stay fed and stay warm, including those who have served to protect our country,” says Jim Lowther, VETS Canada’s President and CEO. “This national initiative encourages much needed dialogue regarding the ongoing issues of homelessness and food insecurity amongst Canadian veterans and civilians alike, while also providing a chance for Canadians to help those in need.”

Regarding the gift card drive, Lowther adds: “It’s amazing what something as small as a gift card can mean to veteran who is struggling during the holidays. To a veteran in need, it isn’t just a gift card: it’s proof that Canadians care, and that they aren’t forgotten.”

As part of Operation Holiday Helping Hands, VETS Canada is encouraging all Canadians to consider providing a helping hand at their local shelter, or donating a gift card for a veteran in need this holiday:

Volunteer at your local shelter or drop-in centre between December 3and 9, and Tweet @vetscanada / send your pictures to vetscanada@gmail.com

Donate a gift card to a veteran in need:

– Mail a gift card to VETS Canada at: 53 Queen Street, PO Box 214, Dartmouth NS, B2Y 3Y3

– Mail a cheque with “Gift Card Drive” written on the memo line

– Donate online at: http://vetscanada.org/donate.php

Share the event on social media @vetscanada

VETS Canada, a national volunteer-led charity, has responded to over 2,000 requests for assistance from veterans in crisis, at risk of homelessness, or living homeless since 2010. As a Veterans Affairs Canada service provider, VETS Canada’s volunteers provide aid and comfort to veterans in need, including endeavors such as moving veterans from the streets or shelters into affordable housing, securing food support and needed health care, navigating community services and resources, and helping facilitate re-entrance info the work force. Learn more at www.vetscanada.org.