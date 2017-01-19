Ontario’s Peel Regional Police welcome equity audit

PEEL Regional Police (PRP) on Thursday said that they are a progressive police organization and are always looking to improve as they welcomed an equity audit.

The Regional Municipality of Peel Police Services Board on Wednesday released a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking a vendor to conduct an employment equity and diversity professional review and / or audit.

The PRP said they have met and exceeded standards set by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and Excellence Canada which are quality and excellence based programs. They welcomed the equity audit and said they were confident it will only further complement existing processes and procedures.

“One of the goals we set in our 2014-2016 Strategic Plan was to attract and retain a professional and skilled workplace that is reflective of our diverse community and addresses community growth. I am proud of the progress we have made over the past five years and welcome any recommendations that may help us further our goal,” said Chief Jennifer Evans.

The PRP has a number of initiatives underway to help shape recruiting efforts within the community. Advisory boards within the Muslim, Black, Chinese, Sikh and LGBTQ communities help encourage dialogue with our residents. Community Mobilization Teams, School Resource Officers, recruiting forums and outreach programs are other examples of how they collaborate with their community partners, according to a press statement.

“Together with our partners, I am confident we will achieve our goal and continue to build upon the 93% community satisfaction revealed to us in our 2016 Community and Stakeholder Survey,” said Evans.

The Region of Peel consists of the municipalities of Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Peel Region is located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)

South Asians comprise 57.8 per cent of Brampton residents, 40.5 per cent of Mississauga residents and 35 per cent of Caledon residents, according to an official source.