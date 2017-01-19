Ontario’s Peel Regional Police arrest Darshan Dhaliwal in spiritual scam, looking for other victims

INVESTIGATORS from the Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau have arrested and charged a 40-year-old Brampton man for defrauding a resident of the City of Brampton.

In July 2016, the accused, Darshan Dhaliwal, met with the victim and advised her that he had won a lottery and that he had a lot of good luck as he was very close to God.

Dhaliwal obtained a large quantity of money from the victim and told her that he would bury the money in the ground and pray to remove the evil spirits and would return her money after the ceremony.

Over a period of time the victim provided Dhaliwal with a large quantity of money and later was advised the evil spirits were in her jewelry and he would need that to remove the evil spirits. The victim provided a large quantity of jewelry to Dhaliwal and after not receiving her money or jewelry back, contacted the Peel Regional Police.

Dhaliwal was arrested and charged on Wednesday, January 18 for fraud over $5000 and breach of recognizance. He defrauded the victim of approximately $61,000 in cash and jewelry.

Investigators believe there may be further victims who have not come forward and are requesting they contact police.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact fraud investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3353. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting their website at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “Peel” and then your tip.