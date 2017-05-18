ONTARIO’S Peel Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau has arrested and charged Constable Prabhjot Singh with one count of assault and one count of sexual assault.

Singh is a two-year officer who is assigned to general patrol. He has been suspended with pay as per the current provisions of the Ontario Police Services Act.

The victim and accused know each other and there is no risk to public safety.

Singh is scheduled to appear at the A. Grenville & William Davis Court House in Brampton on May 29 at 9 a.m.

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said she is committed to ensuring that allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated.

“This is a serious matter and will be thoroughly investigated. I am committed to holding officers accountable for their actions to maintain the trust we have established with our community” said Evans.

Police officers are subject to the same laws as all other members of the public and are also subject to discipline under the Police Services Act.