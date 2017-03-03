World Wide Web Consortium Home
ONTARIO: South Asian Survivor Network

• Are you South Asian?

• Have you had a heart attack or stroke?

• Are you caring for a South Asian living with heart disease or stroke?

We want to hear your views on how to improve services and resources that can help South Asian survivors better manage their health

Join our South Asian Survivor Network and participate in our Focus Groups!

Call Firdaus Ali: 416-629-1689
Email: firdaus.ali@heartandstroke.ca

