ONTARIO: South Asian Survivor Network
• Are you South Asian?
• Have you had a heart attack or stroke?
• Are you caring for a South Asian living with heart disease or stroke?
We want to hear your views on how to improve services and resources that can help South Asian survivors better manage their health
Join our South Asian Survivor Network and participate in our Focus Groups!
Call Firdaus Ali: 416-629-1689
Email: firdaus.ali@heartandstroke.ca
Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=68576
Posted by Rattan Mall on Mar 3 2017. Filed under Events. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry