ONTARIO: Small Food Business Start-Up Support Group
Centre for Immigrant and Community Services (CICS)
Are you starting a small food business, such as food catering or selling a food product? Do you need support on getting started? Join us for a 3-session workshop series with industry professionals from Enterprise Toronto, FoodStarter and CaterToronto, who have helped many other Toronto residents start their own food businesses.
Where: CICS Immigrant Resource Centre, 2330 Midland Avenue, Scarborough
Who: This program is designed for those who interested in starting-up a food business or who have already started one and are looking to learn more.
Session #1: Business Planning 101 – Saturday, February 25, 2017–10:00AM–12:15PM
• Learn the basics of what is needed to kick-start your small food business, including the legalities, regulations, financing and taxes of your business.
Session #2: Branding & Marketing – Saturday, March 04, 2017–10:00AM–12:15PM
• Start to put together your ‘food concept’ by learning how to differentiate your product, make it competitive, determine your value proposition and more.
Session #3: Building Your Network – Saturday, March 11, 2017–10:00AM–12:15PM
• Learn about food safety for your business, how to access spaces and resources available from small food business entrepreneurs and hear about the experiences of current small food start-ups.
