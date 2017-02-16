World Wide Web Consortium Home
Thursday, February 16th, 2017 | Posted by

ONTARIO: Small Food Business Start-Up Support Group

 

Centre for Immigrant and Community Services (CICS)

 

Are you starting a small food business, such as food catering or selling a food product? Do you need support on getting started? Join us for a 3-session workshop series with industry professionals from Enterprise Toronto, FoodStarter and CaterToronto, who have helped many other Toronto residents start their own food businesses.

 

Where: CICS Immigrant Resource Centre, 2330 Midland Avenue, Scarborough

Who: This program is designed for those who interested in starting-up a food business or who have already started one and are looking to learn more.

 

Session #1: Business Planning 101 – Saturday, February 25, 201710:00AM–12:15PM
• Learn the basics of what is needed to kick-start your small food business, including the legalities, regulations, financing and taxes of your business.

 

Session #2: Branding & Marketing – Saturday, March 04, 201710:00AM–12:15PM
• Start to put together your ‘food concept’ by learning how to differentiate your product, make it competitive, determine your value proposition and more.

 

Session #3: Building Your Network – Saturday, March 11, 201710:00AM–12:15PM
• Learn about food safety for your business, how to access spaces and resources available from small food business entrepreneurs and hear about the experiences of current small food start-ups.

Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=67932

Posted by on Feb 16 2017. Filed under Events. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Share It

Archives

Yorkton Investment

Yorkton Investment

Call us to list your business for FREE

Call us to list your business for FREE

Read E Papers Online

indocanadian voice indocanadian voice
indocanadian voice realty indocanadian awaaz

Find Us On Social Media

Find Us On Social Media

Recently Added