ONTARIO: MP Sidhu welcomes Brampton South residents to her office on February 3

BRAMPTON South residents are invited to join MP for Brampton South, Sonia Sidhu, and her staff at her 2nd Annual Open House on February 3, between 1 and 4 p.m.

Sidhu says: “I look forward to meeting many of our friends, neighbours, and constituents as we look ahead to an exciting and productive year for Brampton South.”

The event will take place in her Brampton office at 24 Queen Street East in Suite 600 of the BDC Building. There is one hour of free parking available in the underground of The Rose Theatre nearby for those wishing to drop by.

“Drop-in, say hello, and feel free to tell me what you would like to see our government tackle in the months ahead,” says Sidhu. “It’s always a pleasure to hear my constituents of Brampton South, so that I can better be your voice in Ottawa. We look forward to seeing you on Friday!”