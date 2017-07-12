Come on out this weekend to the Mississauga Women’s Cricket Festival! Open to all- tell your family and friends about this fun event where you’ll get to play the sport you love or just try cricket for the first time.

SUNDAY, JULY 16 @ 550 Courtneypark Drive West, Mississauga

FREE family fun day!!!! Call 647-717-3485 or 905-867-3255 for more information.

Get in the Game!

The Ontario Cricket Development Organization launched our dedicated Women’s and  Girl’s Cricket program in 2012 after our seeing how the junior girls were progressing through playing in junior boy programs since 2005.  We have developed an excellent program for the ladies that teaches them the game of cricket and provides match play opportunities.  Our goal is to promote cricket within communities to girls and women of all age groups.  The  program is free year-round as we are committed to promoting cricket and active and healthy lifestyles- without boundaries!

We encourage all Girls and Women interested to come out and get active, get in the game!

