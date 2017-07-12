Get in the Game! The Ontario Cricket Development Organization launched our dedicated Women’s and Girl’s Cricket program in 2012 after our seeing how the junior girls were progressing through playing in junior boy programs since 2005. We have developed an excellent program for the ladies that teaches them the game of cricket and provides match play opportunities. Our goal is to promote cricket within communities to girls and women of all age groups. The program is free year-round as we are committed to promoting cricket and active and healthy lifestyles- without boundaries! We encourage all Girls and Women interested to come out and get active, get in the game!