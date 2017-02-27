ONTARIO: March Break Camp for Grades 1-6

Centre for Immigrant and Community Services (CICS)

Centre for Immigrant and Community Services (CICS) is offering a March Break camp for children between grades 1 – 6. Campers will participate in recreational activities such as art and crafts, games, and sports.

Date: March 13- 17, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (extended hours are available from 8:30 to 9am and 3:30 to 5:30pm)

Place: CICS Immigrant Resource Centre at 2330 Midland Avenue, Scarborough, ON (2 blocks south of Midland and Sheppard)

Fee: $65 for the whole week, extended hours add $25/week

For registration and inquiries, please contact 416-292-7510 ext. 128 Ms. Choy/ ext. 134 Ms. Liu or visit CICS Immigrant Resource Centre at 2330 Midland Ave., Scarborough.