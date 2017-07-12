This year Carabram festival is in its 35th year and India Pavilion at the festival represents the four corners of India, its culture, and food. It has food stalls and vendors to promote the culture of India.

India pavilion has lots of entertainment including a live band, performances like Garba, Kathak, Marathi Lavni, Bhangra,​ etc.​

​It​ also has Mr and Ms India Carabram pageant.

Tickets: under 12 is free and adult is $10

​At door ticket is $12.​

For ticket contact: