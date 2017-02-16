Ontario accepting more skilled newcomers than ever before

ONTARIO says it is continuing to help businesses attract the talented people they need to compete globally by accepting more skilled newcomers than ever before through its successful Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP).

Laura Albanese, Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, and Deb Matthews, Deputy Premier and Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, were at the University of Toronto’s Centre for International Experience on Thursday to make the announcement.

Recognizing the success of the OINP and its importance to Ontario’s economy, the federal government has increased the province’s 2017 allocation by 500 nominees to a total of 6,000. Through the OINP, Ontario is able to nominate people for permanent resident status. Nominees include skilled workers, international students, experienced entrepreneurs, and key staff of established foreign corporations seeking to expand into Ontario.

Next week, the OINP will open applications for its three highest-volume streams – the International Masters Graduate Stream, the International PhD Graduate Stream, and the Ontario Express Entry Human Capital Priorities Stream. With their advanced language skills and global connections, international students are important to the success of Ontario’s economy.

The OINP is also modernizing its application process this year with a new, paperless online system, which will speed up the application process, improve customer service, and help employers find the skilled workers they need sooner.

Quick Facts

* Ontario’s federal nomination allocation has increased from 2,500 in 2014 to 6,000 in 2017.

* About 25 per cent of Ontario’s 2016 nominees work in the thriving ICT sector. This is more than double the amount suggested by Ontario business leaders and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (10 per cent)‎.

* In 2015, Premier Kathleen Wynne convened an Expert Panel on a Highly Skilled Workforce to provide advice on how Ontario’s workforce can prepare for a more technology- and knowledge-based economy.