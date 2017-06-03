UPDATE:

At approximately 11: 50 p.m. on Saturday, this incident came to peaceful resolution and an adult male was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is ongoing.

SURREY RCMP are currently in the 1300-block of 176th Street negotiating with a suspect after a shooting earlier this evening.

On June 3, at 7:15 p.m., Surrey RCMP were called to a report of a shooting in the area. Police found one man who had been shot allegedly by another man who was still in the area. The victim was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) officers have the area contained while police negotiators attempt to contact the suspect.

Investigators believe that this incident is targeted and involves parties known to each other.

176th Street is closed to traffic in both directions between 8th Avenue and 16th Avenue. Police ask that motorists plan ahead to avoid the area.

Further updates will be provided when available.

“Safety of the public is paramount as is the well-being of the suspect,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “We’re hoping for a peaceful resolution to this situation and all efforts will be made to take the suspect into custody without further incident.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.