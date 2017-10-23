Older model Honda theft alert in Richmond

RICHMOND RCMP on Monday said that they were seeing a spike in auto thefts especially with older vintage Hondas.

Over this past weekend, four Honda Civics (1990-1999 model years) were stolen throughout Richmond. Due to the age of these vehicles, none were equipped with a factory-installed immobilizer system. Starting in 2007, immobilizer systems became mandatory for new vehicles in Canada.

Richmond RCMP would like to encourage people who own these vehicles to strongly consider the use of an anti-theft device whenever possible. Such devices could include a steering wheel lock, aftermarket alarm, or aftermarket immobilizer system. The use of these devices can greatly reduce the occurrence of theft.