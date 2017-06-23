MOSAIC’S Wraparound Program officially gets off the ground with a community launch and open house on June 27. The crime prevention initiative uses an evidence-based model that has been highly successful in other parts of Canada at motivating youth to make positive life choices. This is the first time the Wraparound Program has been offered in Vancouver, and at-risk, visible minority youth ages 13-18 years, residing in South and East Vancouver, are eligible.

Visible minority youth, including newcomers, may struggle with challenges such as loss of identity, discrimination, social isolation, bullying, unhealthy family relationships and communication barriers that can lead to risky behaviours such as dropping out of school, abusing drugs and alcohol, engaging in illegal activities or being recruited into gangs.

In the program, youth participants will establish a “Wraparound team”, which may include family members, friends, professionals and / or community workers. The team collaborates to develop action plans and transition plans to identify and achieve goals, and learn how to deal with future challenges. MOSAIC will work closely on the ground with its program partners in the Vancouver School District and the Vancouver Police Department.

Invitations to the official launch have been extended to youth agencies and community resource support centres who would also refer at-risk youth for the program.

“MOSAIC is gratified to receive funding from Public Safety Canada for the Wraparound Program in order to target resources for immigrant, refugee and visible minority youth who are particularly vulnerable to becoming involved in crime”, said Marc Larrivée, Senior Manager, Specialized Programs, MOSAIC.

Event Details:

June 27, 2-4:30 p.m.

201-5838 Fraser Street

Vancouver