B.C. honours police officers for bravery and commitment to keeping communities safe

POLICE officers selflessly put their lives on the line each and every day to ensure British Columbians are safe. That’s why 121 deserving women and men of law enforcement were recognized for their bravery and dedication at Thursday evening’s 37th annual Police Honours Night at Government House.

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth presented awards to officers of all ranks, from municipal departments and RCMP detachments, for their extraordinary accomplishments in life-saving incidents, their determination above and beyond the call of duty and their work to make B.C.’s communities safer.

Some of this year’s recipients included:

A team of constables from Port Moody who entered a burning home, despite thick smoke and very limited visibility, to search for and evacuate residents.

Vancouver officers who placed themselves at substantial risk to protect the public while pursuing a male suspect on a shooting spree.

A constable from Chetwynd who searched a steep embankment in cold temperatures and impending darkness to save a hypothermic man from near death.

Members from Ridge Meadows who entered a residence with an armed home invasion in progress to rescue hostages and apprehend suspects.

A team of constables from New Westminster who successfully resolved a crisis negotiation involving an armed, suicidal male holding a female hostage.

A constable from North Cowichan/Duncan who managed a chaotic scene where victims had been stabbed, quickly providing first aid and single-handedly arresting the suspect at large.

In all, 42 officers received the award of valour, the highest award for a police officer in British Columbia. These officers exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to save or protect others from harm.

In addition, 79 officers were feted with honours for meritorious service, recognizing exemplary performance that answered the call to service in exceptional ways.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said: “Tonight’s awards are just a highlight of the courage, aptitude and commitment — not only to their profession, but also to their communities — that epitomise law enforcement officers here in British Columbia. They selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public every single day. On behalf of all British Columbians, we thank you for your bravery, courage and dedication to duty.”

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon said: “Although these awards can honour only a few special acts, we can take comfort in knowing the exemplary service and dedication of all of our law enforcement officers continues to keep communities across the province safe. Congratulations on your outstanding leadership and bravery, and thank you for your commitment to the safety and care of all British Columbians.”

Quick Facts:

Police Honours Night recognizes members of independent municipal police forces, the RCMP, First Nations and transit police services who have acted in an exemplary manner.

In all, more than 9,000 members of these services deliver policing throughout B.C.

Representatives from the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police and the Ministry’s Police Services Division comprise a committee that selected the recipients.

The following honourees were selected by a committee of representatives from the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police and the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Police Services Division.

AWARDS OF VALOUR:

New Westminster Police Department

Constables Sanjay Kumar, Cliff Kusch and Jordan MacWilliams (Delta Police Department) contained a suicidal male armed with a handgun and rescued his female hostage.

Port Moody Police Department

Constables Steve McCuaig and Name Withheld entered a burning home to search for and evacuate residents.

Vancouver Police Department

Detective Constable Glynis Griffiths, Constables Christopher Koch, Terrance Kondo, Josef Mancin and Name Withheld (two) placed themselves at substantial risk to protect the public while pursuing a male suspect on a shooting spree.

Constables Peter Colenutt and Kayla Pughe saved a distressed swimmer from drowning in the waters of Stanley Park.

Constables Ann Fontaine, Albert Lu and Greg Parkes placed themselves at substantial risk to stop an agitated, knife-wielding man from stabbing innocent bystanders.

Victoria Police Department

Constables Craig Barker and Paul Hykaway entered a burning home to search for occupants.

Campbell River Detachment

Corporal Martin Neveu (now with Mackenzie Detachment) and Constable Angela Tenisci placed themselves at substantial risk to stop a domestic assault in progress and provide life-saving first aid to the victim.

North Vancouver Detachment

Corporal Brendan Coleman, Constables Robert Domville, Sean Kim, Aaron Land, Stephen Montanaro (now with Westmount Detachment, Quebec), Christopher Nordlund, Samer Sawan and Name Withheld entered a burning apartment building to search for and evacuate residents.

Ridge Meadows Detachment

Constables Shauna England (now with Federal Serious and Organized Crime), Josh Garcia, Tom Graham, Harpreet Kombo, Kyle Mackenzie, Brent Morson (now with Integrated Police Dog Service), Rick O’Brien and Peter Westra placed themselves at substantial risk to enter a residence of an armed home invasion in progress to rescue the hostages and apprehend the suspects.

Salmon Arm Detachment

Corporal Richard Gingras (now with Vernon Police Dog Service), Constables Patrick Evanishen, David Goodyear, Trevor Medernach, Adam Poitras and David Warner (now with Enderby Detachment) rescued a distraught and suicidal male armed with a knife from his burning home.

AWARDS OF MERITORIOUS SERVICE:

Abbotsford Police Department

Staff Sergeant Jason Burrows, Detective Tom Wheatley and Constable Jay Uppal used exceptional judgement and leadership during the response to multiple stabbings at a local high school.

Constable Alex Odinstsov managed a critical scene while providing lifesaving aid to a gunshot victim.

Constable Dave Stevens saved a suicidal male from jumping off a highway overpass.

Delta Police Department

Sergeant Jill Long, Constables Ken Kirk, Robb Semler, Gwen Vaughan-Smith, Chris Ward and Name Withheld (four) were recognized for exceptional performance during a major investigation targeting individuals involved in a dial-a-dope operation.

New Westminster Police Department

Constables Jennifer Deacon, Bernie Florido, Jackie Frost, Gerald Lau, Darryl Newman and Name Withheld (two) placed themselves at substantial risk during a crisis negotiation involving a suicidal male armed with a handgun and holding a female hostage.

Port Moody Police Department

Sergeant Paul Dungey, Constables Samantha Balakrishnan and Ryan West entered a burning home to search for, and evacuate, residents.

Saanich Police Department

Sergeants Cordell Phillips and Robert Warren, Constables Dion Birtwistle and Jennifer Maher saved a suicidal male from jumping off the upper level of a parkade.

Victoria Police Department

Constables Mandip Gill, Robert Allen Horne, Todd Mason, Detective Constables Ian Hynes and Justin Munro entered a burning home to search for occupants.

Campbell River Detachment

Corporals Kyle Ushock (now with McBride Detachment), Ronald Vlooswyk, Constables David Dormuth, Tae Kim (now with Coquitlam Detachment), Andrew Pedersen and Glen Stewart used exceptional judgement while dealing with a male barricaded inside his home and armed with a rifle.

Chetwynd Detachment

Constable Marc Tremblay (now with Valemount Detachment) searched for and stayed with an injured male who had crashed his ATV down a steep embankment.

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit

Chief Superintendent Trent Rolfe (now with Major Crime Section), Superintendents Will Ng (now with Richmond Detachment) and Janice Tompkins (retired), Staff Sergeants John Cater (now with SIOT) and Kirk Duncan (now with Surrey Detachment), Sergeants Parminder Bilkhu (now with Professional Standards Unit), Patrick Damgajian (now with CIAD Unit) and Desmond Kiehlbauch (now with Langley Detachment), Corporals Ryan Begley and Nicholas De Winter, Detective Constables Sonny Buttar (now with Delta Police Department) and Jay Edwards (now with Vancouver Police Department), Constables Kris Amyot (now with Parliament Hill Security Unit), Kerry Beauvais, Stephanie Ng (now with Hamilton-Niagara Detachment, Ontario) and Tom Saunders, and Names Withheld x7 were recognized for their exceptional commitment during a complex investigation involving a series of arsons and shootings targeted at law enforcement personnel.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Superintendent Manny Mann (now with Lower Mainland District Office), Superintendent Elija Rain (now with Surrey Detachment) and Sergeant William Yee (now with CFSEU) were recognized for exceptional commitment during a homicide investigation involving youth suspects.

Superintendent Will Ng (now with Richmond Detachment), Sergeant Major Michael Procyk (now with the Office of the Commanding Officer), Staff Sergeant Stephen Lee (now with CFSEU), Sergeants Patrick Damgajian (now with CIAD Unit), Jagdeep Dhot (now with Major Crime Section), Corporal Gerlind Spekat, and Constable David Wiseman (now with Assiniboia Detachment, Saskatchewan) were recognized for exceptional commitment during a multi-phase homicide investigation.

Corporal Dominic Duchesneau and Name Withheld were recognized for exceptional performance during a major investigation into a targeted gang-related murder.

Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service

Sergeant Jeremy Anderson (now with Police Dog Services Training Center), while off-duty, entered a smoke-filled vehicle to search for occupants.

Corporal Aaron Courtney (now with Abbotsford Police Department) negotiated the successful surrender of a suspect driving a stolen vehicle dangerously through city streets.

North Cowichan/Duncan Detachment

Constable Joseph Power managed a chaotic scene where victims had been stabbed, and the suspect was still present.

Vanderhoof Detachment

Name Withheld saved a suicidal female from jumping off a railway overpass.