FCA Canada offers 200 New Jeep® Performance Parts   for All-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler at SEMA

Windsor, Ontario – Mopar revealed a selection of the brand’s more than 200 new Jeep® Performance Parts and accessories for the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler during a press event at the 2017 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The Mopar brand’s new lineup, created with more than 100,000 hours of development, validation and testing, assists owners in personalizing the new Wrangler for any adventure or lifestyle, and will be available at the vehicle launch in dealerships.

New Mopar products available for the most capable SUV ever include Jeep Performance Parts lifts kits, beadlock-capable wheels, off-road bumpers, LED off-road lights and rock rails. Mopar accessories for the Wrangler include a roof rack for mounting a variety of lifestyle cargo carriers, a tailgate table, vehicle graphics, tire covers available in a variety of styles and designs, fuel doors and more.

“An iconic vehicle such as Jeep Wrangler deserves nothing but the best, which is why the Mopar and Jeep brands have developed a new set of product solutions to meet the unique lifestyles of Wrangler owners,” said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA – Global. “From Jeep Performance Parts like winches and wheels to accessories such as bikini tops and tailgate tables, Mopar has incorporated input from Wrangler owners in bringing to the marketplace the most powerful, reliable and authentic lineup of accessories and performance parts available.”

. New Jeep Performance Parts LED off-road lights, available in 5- and 7-inch applications, pump out a maximum of 8,000 lumens, putting commercial and military grade illumination into the hands of hard core off-roaders.

The off-road lights mount to the frame rails, winch guard or windshield via new Jeep Performance Parts off-road light brackets. A new auxiliary switch bank featuring its own power distribution centre offers an organized central area for operating accessories such as the off-road lights, winch and other electrical-powered items.

New, unique Jeep Performance Parts rock rails are thicker and wider to protect the body, and feature the same coating used on Ram Truck bedliners to add a non-slip finish. A Wrangler Rubicon off-road bumper guards the modern and renowned Wrangler profile, maintaining factory standards and properly harmonizing with the design aesthetics of the new Wrangler.

The Mopar line of Jeep Performance Parts and accessories for the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be available for purchase when the Wrangler arrives in dealerships.