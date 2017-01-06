OBITUARY: SURINDER KAUR NIJJAR

OBITUARY

SURINDER KAUR NIJJAR

Surinder Kaur Nijjar (aka Slash), daughter of Piara Singh and Ajit Kaur Heer was born in Bhuno, India, on June 8, 1948. Surinder passed away peacefully with her children by her side on January 3. Surinder was preceded in death by her loving husband Amrik Nijjar. Surinder immigrated to Canada in 1972 to ensure a better future for her children. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in her five children: Sharan, Datinder, Rajinder, Paul and Jason, her two daughter-in-laws and three son-in-laws and her six grandchildren.

Surinder had a passion for cooking which was apparent in her ability to make any dish taste wonderful. She also enjoyed word puzzles, pulling pranks, building Lego and spending time with her family. She loved having the family together and the sound of people around her. Her passing will be a loss to all the lives she has touched and we will always be grateful that we had our time with her.

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around you and whispered “Come to Me.”

Funeral services will be held at Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery (14644 72nd Avenue, Surrey) on January 14, at 10 a.m.

This will be followed by prayers at Gurdwara Sahib Brookside (8365 140th Street, Surrey) at 1 p.m.