OBITUARY: SUKHMINDER SINGH CHEEMA

Sukhminder Singh Cheema, who had been an editor of several Punjabi newspapers (including the Indo-Canadian Awaaz, Chardi Kala and Punjabi Tribune) as well as a talk show host for a number of radio stations in the Lower Mainland, passed away last week. He also wrote for newspapers in Punjab.

Cheema leaves behind his wife, Gurdeep Kaur Cheema, son Sahibjot Singh Cheema and daughter Hamrin Geet Cheema.

He had not been keeping good health recently, but his death has come as a shock to the Indo-Canadian community in the Lower Mainland.

Cheema’s funeral service will take place on Sunday, February 5 at 11 a.m. at Five Rivers Funeral Home at 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta.

Bhog will follow at Surrey’s Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib (15255 68th Avenue) at about 1 p.m.