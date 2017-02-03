World Wide Web Consortium Home
Friday, February 3rd, 2017 | Posted by

OBITUARY: SUKHMINDER SINGH CHEEMA

 

OBITUARY

 

 

SUKHMINDER SINGH CHEEMA

 

Sukhminder Singh Cheema, who had been an editor of several Punjabi newspapers (including the Indo-Canadian Awaaz, Chardi Kala and Punjabi Tribune) as well as a talk show host for a number of radio stations in the Lower Mainland, passed away last week. He also wrote for newspapers in Punjab.

Cheema leaves behind his wife, Gurdeep Kaur Cheema, son Sahibjot Singh Cheema and daughter Hamrin Geet Cheema.

He had not been keeping good health recently, but his death has come as a shock to the Indo-Canadian community in the Lower Mainland.

Cheema’s funeral service will take place on Sunday, February 5 at 11 a.m. at Five Rivers Funeral Home at 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta.

Bhog will follow at Surrey’s Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib (15255 68th Avenue) at about 1 p.m.

 

Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=67464

Posted by on Feb 3 2017. Filed under Events. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Share It

Archives

Yorkton Investment – Feb 4 2017 Web.cdr

Yorkton Investment – Feb 4 2017 Web.cdr

Call us to list your business for FREE

Call us to list your business for FREE

Read E Papers Online

indocanadian voice indocanadian voice
indocanadian voice realty indocanadian awaaz

Find Us On Social Media

Find Us On Social Media

Recently Added