OBITUARY: SARDAR GHAMANDA SINGH GILL

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Sardar Ghamanda Singh Gill, who passed away peacefully on February 16, 2017, at the age of 87. He was born in Saido village, Moga district, on November 1, 1929, and received his early education at GHG Khalsa School Gurusar Sadhar, then obtained his Masters Degree in Economics from Khalsa College Amritsar. He then married the late Gurnam Kaur Gill of village Sanewhal, Ludhiana district. He had a long and distinguished career as an economics professor at GHG Khalsa College Gurusar Sadhar from 1951 until his retirement in 1989. He also served as Principal at the same institution. He had the distinct privilege to provide education to three generations of many families. He was well respected by students and colleagues for his discipline, work ethic, and moral values. He had a unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He always practiced what he preached. A deep understanding of Gurbani and deeper relationship with God guided his day to day life. Alongside his academic career, he also obtained the rank of Major in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). He later moved to Surrey, British Columbia, in 1992, where he continued his passion of education and served as a volunteer principal for the Punjabi School operated by the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple Surrey / Delta.

He is survived by his children Khushpal Singh Gill (wife Narinder Gill), Daljeet Dhillon (husband the late Avtar Singh Dhillon), Jaskiran Virk (husband Inderjit Virk), Rupinder Singh Gill (wife Kulwant Gill); his grandsons Mickey Gill (wife Meena Gill), Kamaljot Dhillon (wife Soman Dhillon), Rickey Dhillon (wife Parveen Dhillon), Jasdeep Gill, Jasman Virk, Harneil Gill; great-granddaughter Mahi Pritam Kaur Gill, great-grandsons Sahajveer Singh Dhillon, Yuvraj Singh Dhillon and Ronak Ghamanda Singh Gill. He is predeceased by his parents Natha Singh and Sant Kaur Gill; wife Gurnam Kaur Gill and brothers Surjan Singh Gill and Dalbara Singh Gill.

The funeral ceremony will take place at Riverside Funeral Home (7410 Hopcott Road, Delta) at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 25.

Prayers will take place at 1 p.m. at Khalsa Diwan Society Surrey (York Centre: 103-7938 128th Street, Surrey.)

For further info, please contact: Gill family at 604-572-7468.