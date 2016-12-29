OBITUARY: RANJIT SINGH LITT

RANJIT SINGH LITT

Ranjit Singh Litt of Surrey passed away on Saturday, December 24 at the age of 60. He was a self-employed construction worker for the past 30 years. He was originally from Burj Littan village (near Halwara), Ludhiana district, Punjab.

His funeral services are being held at 2 p.m. on Saturday December 31 at Riverside Funeral Home (also known as Five Rivers) at 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta.

Bhog and Ardas will follow at York Gurdwara Sahib Society.

For more information, please contact his son Pawan Litt at 778-233-1044.