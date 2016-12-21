Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 | Posted by

OBITUARY: PARAMJIT SINGH KERAM

 

 

obituary-1OBITUARY

 

PARAMJIT SINGH KERAM

 

Paramjit Singh Keram passed away on December 20 in Surrey Memorial Hospital.

He was from Tanda (Hoshiarpur). He was born on January 27, 1956 in Urmar village.

He leaves behind his wife Sarvjit Keram and sons Kunal and Tarun.

Keram was the owner of Rush Signs.

His funeral service will be held on December 26 at 9:30 a.m. at Riverside Funeral Home in Delta.

Contacts: Kunal and Tarum Keram at 604-599-3973 or 604-837-2573 or 604-763-3971.

 

