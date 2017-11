OBITUARY

NASIB NIJJAR

Nasib Nijjar, 93, born on March 1, 1924, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at Peace Arch Hospice in White Rock, B.C. She was born in village Sandhara village in Jalandhar district, Punjab. Her funeral service will be at Riverview Funeral Home on Monday, November 13 at 10 a.m. Bhog will be held at Dukh Nivaran Gurdwara in Surrey.