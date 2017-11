Mohinder Singh Dhaliwal passed away on November 19. He was 75 years old. He was originally from Dhaliwal village in Jalandhar district, Punjab.

His funeral service will be held on December 2 at 11 a.m. at Five Rivers Funeral Home in Delta.

Bhog will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Vancouver’s Ross Street Gurdwara (Khalsa Diwan Society).

Contact: Gian Singh Dhaliwal at 778-895-3676 or 604-325-7585.