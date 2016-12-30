OBITUARY: MASTER SH. RAM GOPAL KORPAL JI

MASTER SH. RAM GOPAL KORPAL JI

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform that our beloved father Master Sh. Ram Gopal Korpal ji of Village Kila Raipur, Ludhiana district, Punjab, India, left for his heavenly abode on December 26. His last rites and funeral were performed at Riverside Funeral Home & Crematorium at 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta, on Friday, December 30 at 11:30 a.m.

We request you to attend the final prayer ceremony and path on Saturday, January 7 at 12 p.m. at Laxmi Narayan Temple at 8321 140th Street, Surrey, and share your prayers with our family.

For any information, please call 604-897-7370 or 778-878-5360.

Grief stricken:

Korpal Family: Hari Korpal & Savita Korpal (son & daughter-in-law)

Bhanot Family: Harkanwal Korpal & Neelam Korpal (son & daughter-in-law)

Kaushal Family: F.C Bhanot & Roop Rani Bhanot (son in-law & daughter)

Sharma Family: Neelam Sharma (daughter)

Modgil Family: Sunil Bhanot & Shilpi Rehni (grandson & granddaughter-in-law) Jai Korpal, Arjun Korpal & Eashan Korpal (grandsons)

Puneet Korpal (granddaughter)

All friends & family